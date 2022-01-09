Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 109.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 57.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.