Madison Wealth Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $215.55 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.27 and a one year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.