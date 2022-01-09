Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 188 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.