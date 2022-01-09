Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $379.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

