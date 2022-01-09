Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefitting from efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy including boosting assortments, strengthening customer relation and optimizing store portfolio. During third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company witnessed sturdy growth across all three brands namely; Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Management is on track to strengthen omni-channel capabilities with investments toward online shopping experiences. Solid quarterly performance along with strong market trends and increased traction of the Polaris strategy led management to raise guidance for fiscal 2021. That being said, escalated delivery expenses are a concern for the company. Also, supply chain issues, rising freight charges and labor shortages remain headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of M stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

