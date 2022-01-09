Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,319,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $270,982,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.27 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

