Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,127 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of SMIN opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

