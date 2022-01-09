Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $20.96 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Allstate stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

