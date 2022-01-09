Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 66,173 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

