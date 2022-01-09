Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 3,557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 159,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.