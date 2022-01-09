Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 37.00.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 41.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 43.26. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 10.02 and a 52-week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

