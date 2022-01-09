Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report sales of $20.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.35 billion and the lowest is $20.39 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $95.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $99.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

LOW traded down $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,944,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.95. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.