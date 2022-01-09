Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average is $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

