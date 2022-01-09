Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $822,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOVE opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $846.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

