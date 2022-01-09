Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 79,170 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,170 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 870.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOG opened at $22.58 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

