Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 275.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEN opened at $254.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.67 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.42 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,999 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

