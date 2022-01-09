Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $145.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

