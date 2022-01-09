Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,880 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $283.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.80. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.05. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

