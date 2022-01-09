Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.86 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $789,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,176. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

