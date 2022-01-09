Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 52.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 929,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after buying an additional 80,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,350,000 after buying an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,839,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $133.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.88. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $111.03 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

