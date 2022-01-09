Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 963.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

