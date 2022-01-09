Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

