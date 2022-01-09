Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 59,555 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,555 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 10,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,674,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.