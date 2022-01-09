Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.50.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $77.67 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.