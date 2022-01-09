Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 629.06%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,400 shares of company stock worth $71,610.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Longeveron by 811.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

