Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.00.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$102.14 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$105.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.23 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders sold 31,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,893 in the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

