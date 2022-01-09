Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.86) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.66) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.77).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 52.84 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.74. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.18 ($0.72).

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,588.25).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

