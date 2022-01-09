Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

LAC opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

