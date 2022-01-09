Link Machine Learning 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,520.00 (LML)

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Link Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $4,520.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00081836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.11 or 0.07435134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,630.91 or 1.00136167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Link Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Link Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Link Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Link Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

