Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,952,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 1,802,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,332,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,072,633 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

