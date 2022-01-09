Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 97 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,908.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,786.61. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,711.71 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

