Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 146,383 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,383 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for 4.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $45,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 33.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

