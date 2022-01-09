Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $1,723,760. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

NYSE MAA opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

