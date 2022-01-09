Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 17,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $277.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

