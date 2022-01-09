LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.14.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.