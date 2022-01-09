Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.91. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 21,808 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

