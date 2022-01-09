Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEO. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €9.95 ($11.31).

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €10.80 ($12.27) on Wednesday. Leoni has a 52-week low of €6.54 ($7.43) and a 52-week high of €18.50 ($21.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

