Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LEGN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 1,594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after purchasing an additional 288,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

