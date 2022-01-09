Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $82,371,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of -0.14.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.