Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 95,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 199,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 786,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of LEGAU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 281,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

