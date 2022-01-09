Laura Alber Sells 25,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.38. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $106.36 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

