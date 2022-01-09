LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.57 ($81.33).

LXS stock opened at €58.52 ($66.50) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

