Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.88.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $669.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $665.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

