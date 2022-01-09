Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 646,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Kyowa Kirin has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

