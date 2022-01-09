Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 646,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Kyowa Kirin has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.25.
About Kyowa Kirin
