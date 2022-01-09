Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Financial Contrast

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Kyocera alerts:

This table compares Kyocera and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 7.55% 4.92% 3.69% FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82%

0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kyocera and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A FTC Solar 0 1 7 1 3.00

FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $13.72, indicating a potential upside of 101.50%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Kyocera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.56 $848.01 million $3.29 18.88 FTC Solar $187.35 million 3.09 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.