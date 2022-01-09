KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KWGPF opened at $0.58 on Thursday. KWG Group has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.
About KWG Group
