Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $67.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

KRUS traded down $14.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. 457,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $540.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.99. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

