Kroger (NYSE:KR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.21

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 47127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 225.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 884,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

