Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,606,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

