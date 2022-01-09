Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $315,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $669.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $665.38 and its 200 day moving average is $622.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.88.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

